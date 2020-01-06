Miles, Iowa man, 70, held in Maquoketa on robbery charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He also appeared to have the same height and build as the suspect.

The jeans Evilsizer wore appeared similar to the ones the suspect wore, with one of the pant legs rolled up.

When deputies asked Evilsizer to get out of the car, they noticed he had the same gait as the robbery suspect, "specifically, when he places his right foot down as he walks, it is pointing at an approximate 45-degree angle." He also exhibited the same hand movements and gestures as the suspect.

When asked whether he had a knife in the car, he said he did, and retrieved a knife wrapped in paper towels.

After search warrants were issued, officers searched the car and Evilsizer’s apartment, where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Evilsizer also faces a charge of driving without a license. He is scheduled to appear at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in Jackson County Court.

In Iowa, Class C felonies usually are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine from $1,000 to $10,000.

Evilsizer is being held on $10,000 bond, cash or surety.

