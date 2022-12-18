Milestones on Aging: Embody the Spirit of the Holidays

The holiday season is here. Regardless of whatever one’s celebration traditions may be, this is typically viewed as a time of cheer, joy and comfort in family and friends. While gatherings may take on a different look in 2020, the support of loved ones is still easily taken for granted.

However, for many — including aging Americans — the holiday season can be a time of loneliness and depression. Many miss loved ones who have passed, or find themselves physically distanced and apart from friends and family. What is anticipated as a time of celebration, may become a time of sadness and isolation, especially this year during COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 7 million adults in the U.S. over the age of 65 experience depression each year. The CDC also reports that adults over the age of 65 made up 16 percent of all suicide deaths in 2018. COVID-19 is exacerbating many of these conditions as the elderly population is encouraged more than others to stay in isolation, further removing them from friends and loved ones.

There are no easy solutions during these unprecedented times, but an open mind and a kind heart can make a major impact.

Whether it is a friend, family member, neighbor, or stranger, we can all engage in simple activities to remind our olders that they are not alone and not forgotten. Technology can be a terrific resource for many, but not for everyone. Not every older American has a smart phone or the means to connect to a Zoom meeting.

Everyone does, however, have the means to perform a simple act of kindness, and that can go a long way. A card or a phone call can lift spirits; a small gift, safely delivered or mailed, or a simple favor can be an easy reminder that someone is remembered, cared about, and loved. Take the time to share some treats or shovel your neighbor’s walk. If you notice someone struggling, ask if there is anything they need. In this time of isolation, simply making yourself available can be the difference between “alone” and “lonely” for someone. Organizational help is also available, and connecting an aging adult to helpful resources or a caregiver to support can show them you care.

Perhaps most important, be mindful of the struggle many experience during the holiday season. If you are stressed, know you are not alone. Acts of kindness and compassion embody the spirit of the season, and are gifts not only to the recipient but the giver as well – may we all give and receive bounteously.