Milestones on Aging: Six healthy habits to start your new year

With 2022 in the rearview mirror, many of us will turn to the new year to make improve our bodies and mind. Resolutions can be extremely beneficial for some, but shooting for the stars can be a tough proposition. However, even small commitments can have a huge impact as we seek improved health in the new year. Below is a list of six recommendations that can certainly lead to improved body and mind.

1. Keep a Positive Mindset

Research shows that maintaining a positive mindset comes with a host of health benefits. According to the findings, positivity has been linked to a lower risk of memory loss, quicker recovery from illness, injury or disability, a lower risk of chronic disease, decreased feelings of loneliness and isolation, and an increased likelihood for seeking preventative care.

Positive thinking doesn’t mean ignoring difficult feelings. Rather, it means stressing less about the things you cannot change, focusing on those you can, and, all the while, remembering what is good in life.

2. Commit to 10 Minutes of Exercise Daily

Staying active is not just the key to healthy aging, but also, it may be the key to a longer life. Though the research behind the positive effects of exercise on aging is extensive, the findings from a 30-year study effectively sum them up. Per the findings, incorporating an exercise regime of walking, jogging, or cycling in seniors can drastically improve physiological characteristics such as blood pressure, resting heart rate, maximum pumping capacity, and muscle mass. For some people, the improvements are so significant that baseline levels match those from their early 20s.

While you don’t have to get up and run a marathon, you should dedicate a portion of your day to fitness. Just 10 minutes of swimming, walking, or yoga can make a huge difference in your health, happiness, and lifespan.

3. Make Better Dietary Choices

As you age, you will need to consume fewer calories but more nutrients. Your health care provider can help you make better food choices, but, ultimately, you should strive to eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables per day. Choose whole grains over refined ones and lean meats over fatty options. Use healthier fats, such as olive or avocado oil, and cook with natural spices to reduce salt and fat intake.

4. Play With Your Grandkids

Though the reasons behind the phenomenon are multi-faceted, research shows that elderly individuals who spend more quality time with their grandchildren live longer and have better physical and mental health outcomes than those who do not.

5. Stimulate Your Mind

Regularly challenging your brain is one of the best ways to stay mentally sharp as you age. It’s also one of the best ways to reduce your risk of memory loss or developing dementia. Simple things such as reading daily, doing crosswords, or joining a book club are great and fun ways to ensure your body’s most important muscle receives an adequate workout.

6. Reach Out to Old Friends, and Make New Ones

Studies show that socially active older adults have better cognition, lower risks of disability and depression, and overall better health. Social media makes it easy to find and reach out to old friends, while elder living communities provide ample opportunity to make new ones.

