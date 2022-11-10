Military made Honor Flight veteran a man

U.S. Air Force veteran Gordon Siokos, 80, of Davenport, was happy at the crowd that greeted him and about 90 other Vietnam-era veterans Tuesday night at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

Siokos returned from the 55th Honor Flight that took mostly Vietnam-era veterans to Washington, D.C., early Tuesday morning to visit the monuments dedicated to them.

“These people, showing up in the numbers they show up in is really wonderful,” he said.

“I enlisted in 1960 and went to Bergstrom Air Force Base (in Austin, Texas) instead of hanging out in the shopping centers,” Siokos said.

“I tell people if you haven’t got the academics to go to college or if you haven’t got the finances to go to college, then go in the military,” Siokos said. “It’s the best advice I can give them.”

Gordon Siokos’ son Jim waited for his father to arrive holding a photo of his father as a young member of the Air Force. The grandchildren also were there holding signs welcoming Gordon Siokos back.

“My dad’s father died when he was only 2,” Jim Siokos said. “He grew up on the south side of Chicago in a very poor family, and it was the military that gave him the American Dream. He thanks the military every day of his life.

“When I was growing up as a boy, he praised what the military did for him, and you know the American Dream is to have a better life than your previous generation,” Jim Siokos said. “If it wasn’t for the United States Military, my dad has said a legion of times, he wouldn’t have ended up where he is now.

“I’ve heard my dad say a hundred times, ‘The military made me a man. I didn’t have a father, so Uncle Sam was my father, and he was a darn good father.’”

Gordon Siokos returned to Chicago where he served as a police officer.

The funeral flags of three Vietnam-era veterans who passed away in recent months were taken on the flight and returned to their widows.

Jan Wiersema, of Morrison, Illinois, received the funeral flag of her husband, Larry Wiersema, who passed away July 8. He had served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Larry Wiersema owned and operated Wiersema Charter Service in Morrison. The company has donated it charter bus services to the Honor Flight veterans since the Honor Flight began.

Kathy Fossett, of Mount Carroll, Illinois, received the funeral flag of her husband, Ronald Fossett, who passed away Oct. 4. He served in the 101st Airborne Division from 1963 to 1965. He retired as a jailer for Carroll County. He and Kathy also ran the Chief Motel in Pocahontas, Iowa, for many years.

Patricia Lue, of Carbon Cliff, received the funeral flag of her husband, Fred Lue, who passed away Nov. 5.

Fred Lue served in the Army in Europe from 1963 to 1966. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal after 37 years of service.