River Bend Foodbank will distribute milk to needy families on Wednesdays throughout January as part of the USDA trade mitigation program helping dairy farmers hurt by the trade tariffs.
Milk distributions will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 9, Jan. 16, Jan. 23, and Jan. 30 at River Bend's warehouse at 4010 Kimmel Drive, Davenport. The drive-thru distributions are weather permitting.
River Bend launched the milk distributions last month and will receive truckloads of milk every week until March. The foodbank expects to distribute 80,000 half gallons of milk to food pantries and individuals across eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
Since milk has a short shelf life, the product must be distributed quickly.
The surplus milk purchased from dairy farmers is the first product being distributed to families in need, with four other phases of the program expected through the USDA.