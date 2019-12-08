Milkweed pods can be turned into art

Homemade gifts are wonderful in so many ways — they are personal, unique and they allow you, the maker, to experience the joy of making.
Decorations and gifts made from milkweed pods are gaining in popularity.
Common milkweed is making a comeback as more gardeners are growing this important food source for monarch butterflies. Harvest the seedpods and craft them into wreaths, stars and indoor holiday trees.
Remove the pods from the plants, separate the halves and allow them to dry as needed. If you don’t have your own milkweed plants, ask a friend or neighbor if you can harvest a few of theirs.
Paint a winter scene: Search the internet and craft books for creative ways to use these. You would be surprised how a little paint can turn milkweed pods into a work of art. Paint a winter or holiday scene on the inside of the pods. Or add a bit of moss, tiny dried flowers, acorns and miniatures to create a three-dimensional piece of art.
Make a mouse: Decorate the outside with the eyes, nose and hat of Santa Claus or one of his reindeer. Add some pine cone scales for ears and evergreen needles for whiskers and you have the start of an adorable mouse.
Make an ornament: Even those with limited artistic talent can create pretty ornaments. Paint the pod and glue a colorful feather or string of beads to the inside. Add twine with a bead or two to the top for a hanger.
Make an evergreen: Paint the inside and outside of the pods green, gold, silver or other color of your choice Purchase a Styrofoam cone and attach the pods, inner side facing out with pins. Place the pods in rows, covering the cone to create the perfect evergreen.
Make a star, wreath: Glue the wide end of five pods together to form a star. Fill the center with a small cone or sweet gum pod. Still more pods? Use them to decorate a holiday wreath. If you have enough you can create a wreath of all milkweed pods. Just cover the wreath form or frame with milkweed pods or use moss, burlap or greens as a base.
Sky's the limit: But don’t stop with winter inspired decorations. Save some milkweed pods to craft into beautiful dahlias, birds, butterflies, fairies and more. Just start experimenting with paint, hot glue, florist wire and other natural materials.
Then next fall consider harvesting the pods before they open. Place the pods in a paper bag in a warm location to open. Use the fluffy seeds to fill clear ornaments or separate the seeds from the fluff to plant and grow more monarch-friendly plants.
Once you get started crafting, friends and neighbors will be leaving pods on your doorstep to craft into works of art. And you may find yourself adding more milkweeds to the garden. You’ll have plenty of pods for crafting and enjoy the monarch caterpillars munching on the leaves and adult butterflies sipping on the nectar in the garden.