Milkweed pods can be turned into art

Homemade gifts are wonderful in so many ways — they are personal, unique and they allow you, the maker, to experience the joy of making.

Decorations and gifts made from milkweed pods are gaining in popularity.

Common milkweed is making a comeback as more gardeners are growing this important food source for monarch butterflies. Harvest the seedpods and craft them into wreaths, stars and indoor holiday trees.

Remove the pods from the plants, separate the halves and allow them to dry as needed. If you don’t have your own milkweed plants, ask a friend or neighbor if you can harvest a few of theirs.

Paint a winter scene: Search the internet and craft books for creative ways to use these. You would be surprised how a little paint can turn milkweed pods into a work of art. Paint a winter or holiday scene on the inside of the pods. Or add a bit of moss, tiny dried flowers, acorns and miniatures to create a three-dimensional piece of art.

Make a mouse: Decorate the outside with the eyes, nose and hat of Santa Claus or one of his reindeer. Add some pine cone scales for ears and evergreen needles for whiskers and you have the start of an adorable mouse.