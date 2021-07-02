Mill Creek watershed planning meeting set for July 8

The Rock Island Soil and Water Conservation District recently was awarded a Watershed Planning Grant for the Mill Creek Watershed in lower Rock Island County.

A meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., July 8 at Sherrard High School, 4701 176th Ave., to provide an overview of the project, introduce key people and organizations involved, share past conservation success stories from Copperas Creek Watershed, provide an update on the next steps for the project, and inform how the community can become involved and share ideas.

Utilizing a watershed approach is an innovative tactic to reducing nutrient losses from agricultural landscapes.

This effort is a partnership between the Mill Creek Steering Committee, Rock Island County SWCD and University of Illinois Extension.

RSVP to attend the meeting to rstewart@rockislandswcd.org or call the Rock Island Soil and Water Conservation District at 309-581-3007.

Quad-City Times​

