The parent company of Miller Container Corp., a corrugated packaging company in Rock Island, has donated a total of $30,000 to three Quad-City charities/nonprofit groups as part of a company-wide donations tour.
Liberty Diversified International donated $15,000 to Birdies for Charity and $7,500 each to Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley and the First Tee of the Quad-Cities in check presentation events on Monday, according to a news release.
LDI is a New Hope, Minnesota-based company that bought Miller Container in 2017.
The "Great Gratitude Tour" is a 17-city, 19-day journey that will give away about $1 million to communities where LDI employees live and work, ending in a suburb of Minneapolis, according to the news release.
The tour is a way for the fourth-generation, family-owned company to celebrate its 100th anniversary and show commitment to its communities, according to the release.
The company was founded by Jack Fiterman, a Russian immigrant, and today is one of the largest privately held companies in the Midwest, comprised of eight companies, including Miller Container.
Birdies for Charity is the fundraising arm of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. In 2017, more than 500 charities shared in $12.3 million, based on a matching grant system.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley is a youth development organization that promotes character development and prevents delinquency. It serves nearly 700 members at its four locations in Moline and Davenport.
First Tee of the Quad-Cities is a youth sports organization with a mission to grow the game of golf by transforming the experience that kids and families have with the sport, teaching life and leadership skills along with putting.
LDI is a $675 million company competing in several key industries, including paper and packaging, office furnishings and organizational and building products. It employs about 1,900 people.