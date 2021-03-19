Miller-Meeks appointed to U.S. House Coronavirus Subcommittee

Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Friday announced her appointment to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
Committee Ranking Member Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, said Miller-Meeks' service as a former U.S. Army nurse, former Iowa public health director and former president of the Iowa Medical Society "makes her uniquely qualified to ... help us solve the problems American families are facing."
"I welcome Representative Miller-Meeks to the Select Subcommittee and look forward to working with her throughout the 117th Congress as we push to safely reopen our schools and businesses and get back to normalcy," Scalise said in a statement.
The select committee is tasked with examining the effectiveness, equity and transparency of the use of federal coronavirus relief funds, and the federal government's preparedness and response to COVID-19 and future pandemics, among other tasks, including assessing disparate impacts of the pandemic on different communities and segments of the U.S. population.
“Congress’ top priority must be combatting COVID-19, getting Americans vaccinated so that our lives can return to normal with family get-togethers, reopening our schools and our economy, and preparing for possible future pandemics," Miller-Meeks said in a statement. "As we continue to crush the pandemic caused (by) COVID-19, I look forward to working with my colleagues to deliver real results for Americans.”
Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, was provisionally seated as a new member of Congress in January, pending the outcome of a House committee's review of an election challenge by Democrat Rita Hart. Hart lost to Miller-Meeks by just six votes after a bipartisan panel of state officials certified the election results in November following a recount in all 24 counties in southeast Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.
Hart, however, argues 22 ballots were legally cast in the district but not counted, due to errors by election workers. Had the 22 ballots been tallied, Hart, of Wheatland, argues she would have won by nine votes.
The House Committee on Administration voted last week along party lines to consider the case and postpone a decision on Miller-Meeks' motion to dismiss Hart's election challenge.
Republicans have criticized Hart for not challenging the election results in state court before asking Congress to resolve the issue.
Hart’s campaign has argued she did not do so because Iowa statute does not offer enough time for a sufficient appeal process.
It’s unclear when the House panel will make a final determination in the election challenge. There is no deadline for the House to resolve Hart's election contest.
Lawyers for both Hart and Miller-Meeks have until Monday to send their initial briefs about specific procedures, legal principles and timelines that should control the course of the case, and have until before the end of the month to answer written questions from the House panel laying out their cases.