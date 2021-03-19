Miller-Meeks appointed to U.S. House Coronavirus Subcommittee

Committee Ranking Member Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, said Miller-Meeks' service as a former U.S. Army nurse, former Iowa public health director and former president of the Iowa Medical Society "makes her uniquely qualified to ... help us solve the problems American families are facing."

"I welcome Representative Miller-Meeks to the Select Subcommittee and look forward to working with her throughout the 117th Congress as we push to safely reopen our schools and businesses and get back to normalcy," Scalise said in a statement.

The select committee is tasked with examining the effectiveness, equity and transparency of the use of federal coronavirus relief funds, and the federal government's preparedness and response to COVID-19 and future pandemics, among other tasks, including assessing disparate impacts of the pandemic on different communities and segments of the U.S. population.