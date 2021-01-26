Miller-Meeks assigned to House Committee that oversees US medical stockpile

In a statement, Miller-Meeks said her roles on both will ensure that the University of Iowa, the Iowa City VA Hospital, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and its affiliated institutions have a stronger voice in Washington.

"These assignments directly highlight my strengths and experience as well as the priorities I expressed as I sought office: resolving this pandemic and preparing for future pandemics; ensuring the health of our citizens craving more normal human interactions and engagement at home, school, work, church and entertainment venues; safely returning people to work and students to the classroom; making sure that we have a workforce that is well trained and ready for the jobs of the future; and seeing that we have affordable, accessible healthcare," Miller-Meeks said in a statement. "I’m ready to get to work on behalf of Iowans."