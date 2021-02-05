Miller-Meeks' attorney: Request for rejected ballots 'normal due diligence'

"We are at the stages of this proceeding where we are talking about the legal failing of her notice of contest, and that is that she didn't make these arguments in front of an Iowa contest court first," Ostergren said.

Hart’s campaign meanwhile argues Miller-Meeks' "hunt for ballots" shows she "now agrees there are Iowans whose votes remain to be counted."

"(T)his latest development shows that the Committee on House Administration must consider her contest brought correctly under the Federal Contested Elections Act" to ensure every legal vote is counted, Hart campaign manager Zach Meunier said in a statement.

Ostergren called the claim "disingenuous" and "appalling," and that allowing the Democratically-controlled House rather than Iowa courts to weigh in on state law "would create a terrible precedent."

House members were assigned to committees just last week, which has delayed the Committee on House Administration in organizing and reviewing Hart's petition and the motion to dismiss, Miller-Meeks said.

"At this point in time, we assume they're going to take this up," Miller-Meeks said, but that it "could take another couple of weeks or take a couple of months."

"But, certainly, our desire is to have this resolved as soon as possible so we can go about serving Iowans in the second congressional district and knowing that they have representation," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.