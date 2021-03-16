Miller-Meeks: 'Congress must immediately act to address the disorder at the border'

The number of migrants attempting to cross the border is at the highest level since 2019, and is on pace to rise to hit a 20-year peak.

Biden administration officials have attributed the surge to number of factors, including the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic in Central America and two recent hurricanes in the region. U.S. officials have also conceded that smugglers have likely encouraged people to try to cross under the new administration.

Republicans in Congress have claimed that Biden's support for immigration legislation and decision to allow people to make legal asylum claims has become a magnet for migrants. Mayorkas, though, noted that there have been surges in the past, even under former president Donald Trump, whose zero-tolerance campaign separated migrant children from their families and forced people seeking asylum to do so in Central America or remain in Mexico.

Under the Biden administration, migrants who are under 18 years old are being allowed to remain in the country while the government decides whether they have a legal claim to residency, either under asylum law or otherwise.

The U.S. is continuing to expel most single adults and families either to Mexico or to their countries of origin, according to the Associated Press.