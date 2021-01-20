Miller-Meeks, Hinson join GOP colleagues in letter to Biden offering to work together

Just hours before his inauguration, Iowa Republican U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson joined GOP colleagues in a letter sent to Democrat President-elect Joe Biden offering their sincere willingness to work together on key issues facing the nation.

The letter, signed by 17 House Republican freshmen, states: "After two impeachments, lengthy inter-branch investigations, and, most recently, the horrific attack on our nation's capital, it is clear that the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans does not serve a single American."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Across the country, "Americans are tired of the partisan gridlock and simply want to see leaders from both sides of the aisle work on issues important to American families, workers, and businesses," the letter states.

The pair express hope to work with the incoming Biden administration in bipartisan fashion, per the letter, to "extend targeted, meaningful coronoavirus relief for families businesses; protect Americans with pre-existing (health) conditions; strengthen and modernize our infrastructure; enforce our antitrust laws against emboldened technology monopolies; and restore our economy struggling in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic."

"We firmly believe that what unites us as Americans is far greater than anything that may ever divide us," according to the letter. "In that spirit, we hope we can rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for Americans across the nation and maintain the United States' standing as the best country in the world."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.