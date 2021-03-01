Miller-Meeks, Iowa US Reps. push Biden administration to ramp up rural vaccinations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More than 1.1 million Iowans -- or more than one-third of the state's population -- live in rural areas of the state, and a recent study showed that one in four Americans in rural areas reported having trouble accessing health care, according to a new release from Miller-Meeks' office.

"We recognize the logistical difficulties in ensuring safe vaccine distribution in rural areas – like increased transportation needs, lack of cold storage, and limited health professionals," the members wrote. "That is why we urge you to prioritize distributing the single-shot, refrigerator-stable COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson."

The members of Iowa's congressional delegation urged the new vaccine be used to supplement, and not supplant, existing allocations of doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines currently being distributed.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday announced Iowa will receive 25,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be divided among 17 counties that have "significant Phase 1B, Tier 2 populations," according to a news release.