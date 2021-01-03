Miller-Meeks joins record number of GOP women in Congress with swearing in Sunday

"I will not let partisan gamesmanship stand in my way to deliver results for the people of Iowa," she said. "Now is the time to put the 2020 election behind us, unite our country, and work together to tackle the pressing issues that face our country.”

Miller-Meeks said the new crop of House members bring "a bevy of intelligence", "robust resumes", accomplishments and life experiences.

"These are women who have merit and the women that I have met have all earned the right to be in Congress," she said. "And it's very humbling to be part of that group."

The 65-year-old ophthalmologist left home at age 16 after being severely burned in a kitchen fire, worked her way through college to earn her nursing degree, enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18 where she served for 24 years, became a doctor, led the Iowa Department of Public Health under former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and served in the Iowa Senate.

With her swearing in, Miller-Meeks, who ran for Congress four times, became the first woman to represent the district, replacing retiring Democratic incumbent Rep. Dave Loebsack, who left office Saturday after serving seven terms. Loebsack has called on the House to consider Democrat Rita Hart's challenge in one of closest congressional races in the past century and the tightest federal race in decades.