Miller-Meeks' lead shrinks to six votes after Clinton County recount

Clinton County completed its recount of the 2nd Congressional District race Saturday, narrowing the tightest contest in the country.
Rita Hart gained a net of two votes in her home county after a recount of close to 6,000 votes, which narrows Mariannette Miller-Meeks' lead to six votes overall.
Alan Ostergren, an attorney for the Miller-Meeks campaign, spoke after the recount.
"We're very pleased the results of the recount confirmed what we believed all along, that is Mariannette Miller-Meeks won this election," Ostergren said. "The recount process here went very well in general.
"We recognize this will bring to an end the recount process and we expect on Monday afternoon, the executive council will certify Mariannette Miller-Meeks as congresswoman-elect for the 2nd Congressional District."
There's still a possibility of legal challenges that could be posed by the Hart campaign. The Scott County recount board adjourned Wednesday without addressing a 131-ballot discrepancy between its tabulation of the absentee ballots received by the Scott County Auditor and those included in the county's certified canvass of election results after election day.
"Even if you include everything that broke in Rita Hart's favor in Scott County — which we disagree with, we don't think that was an accurate recount — even including that, Mariannette Miller-Meeks still won this race," Ostergren said. "So I don't see where the Hart campaign has anything it can point to in its benefit in an election contest, but it would be speculation on my part to see what they would allege in their court filings if they did go that point.
Entering the day, Mariannette Miller-Meeks held a 34-vote lead over Rita Hart, according to unofficial results from the Iowa secretary of state.
Scott County is reporting a net of 26 votes for Hart following its recount.
This story will be updated.
