Miller-Meeks: Other ways to hold Trump accountable; will vote against impeachment

Iowa freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Wednesday said "there are other ways to hold the president accountable" for last week's deadly "rampage" at the U.S. Capitol besides impeachment.

"As horrific and devastating as the rampage on the Capitol was on Jan. 6, President Trump has conceded. He has committed to a peaceful and orderly transition of power on Jan. 20," Miller-Meeks said, speaking on a Cedar Rapids news radio program Wednesday morning as the U.S. House for a second time deliberated impeaching President Donald Trump.

Miller-Meeks reiterated on Wednesday that impeaching Trump a week shy of the end of his term would "only further divide the nation and make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to unify and lead our nation."

Miller-Meeks joined fellow U.S. House Republicans Tuesday who voted against a resolution that passed the Democratically-controlled U.S. House calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and strip President Trump of his duties. Pence has said he will not invoke the 25th Amendment, setting the stage for the impeachment vote Wednesday.

Only one Republican, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, voted in favor of the resolution.