Miller-Meeks to ask Congress 'follow precedent' and dismiss Hart election challenge

"The fact that she chose to skip this transparent legal process and instead make her case in a political one controlled by (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi tells you all you need to know about the lack of merit of her claims," Ostergren said in the statement.

Hart has argued that Iowa law does not provide sufficient time to mount an effective challenge in Iowa court, asking a five-judge panel to review thousands of ballots and do in eight days what 72 recount board members were unable to do sufficiently in two weeks.

There is no deadline for the House to resolve Hart's election contest. Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress has the express authority to judge the "elections and returns" of its members.

Miller-Meeks was provisionally sworn in early this month as a new member of Congress after defeating Hart by just six votes out of more than 400,000 cast in one of closest congressional races in the past century and the tightest federal race in decades.