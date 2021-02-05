Miller-Meeks votes against 'partisan' resolution for $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

The budget resolution passed the Senate early Friday morning with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote following a marathon legislative session, where senators voted on amendments that could define the contours of the eventual COVID-19 aid bill.

The coronavirus aid package can now work its way through congressional committees with the goal of finalizing additional relief by mid-March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.

The push for additional COVID-19 stimulus comes amid new signs of a weakening U.S. economy. Employers added just 49,000 jobs in January, after cutting 227,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said Friday. Restaurants, retailers, manufacturers and even the health care sector shed workers last month, meaning that private employers accounted for a meager gain of 6,000 jobs last month.

"While I am pleased to see funding going towards vaccine development and distribution, and supporting our schools and students, I am disappointed that the Administration has not established a plan to safely reopen schools, like we have in Iowa, even though the Centers for Disease Control saying that it is safe to return to in person learning," Miller-Meeks said in her statement.