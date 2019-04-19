A $5 million capital campaign by two Moline Catholic churches and a school has raised slightly more than $4 million, with roofing projects at Christ the King already completed and tuck-pointing underway at Sacred Heart.
The "silent" phase of fundraising began in August, with the public kickoff in January.
Christ the King, 3209 60th St., went "well over" its goal of $1.2 million and has re-roofed the church and the rectory, the Rev. Mark DeSutter of Sacred Heart, 1307 17th Ave., said.
Sacred Heart has gone $500,000 over its "tier two" goal of $1.3 million, with more than $1.8 million pledged. This has allowed the church to tuckpoint the Bedford limestone exterior of the Gothic-style building constructed in 1919, DeSutter said.
The money also will allow it to repair its historic stained glass windows, beginning with the five largest. A contract recently was signed with Bovard Studio Inc., Fairfield, Iowa, with work expected to begin in July, DeSutter said. The church has 38 windows total.
"The windows have to be taken out, then broken apart and put back together with new leading. It's like a jigsaw puzzle."
In addition, the money will allow the church to demolish and relocate its rectory as a prelude to building a new gathering space where the rectory is now.
The gathering space will be about 40 feet wide and 103 feet long immediately east of the church, connected by a covered, handicapped-accessible entrance, something the church does not now have.
The space also would provide restrooms, a bride's room, a small kitchen and space to accommodate about 100 people at tables or about 200 seated in rows for presentations.
About $1 million more in pledges is needed to complete this project, DeSutter said.
At present, $800,000 has been pledged to Seton Catholic School, on the Sacred Heart campus, just $75,000 short of its goal.
Some new technology already has been purchased, and there are plans to repay $100,000 to the school's endowment fund that was borrowed last year to replace windows that were literally falling out of their openings. Other items on the list include replacing the boiler and upgrading electrical service and the security system.
The parishes have a combined membership of about 2,780 families; 1,330 at Sacred Heart and 1,450 at Christ the King. Enrollment at the K-8th grade Seton is holding steady at about 500, DeSutter said.