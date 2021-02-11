Million Trees Project needs volunteers to wrap saplings

Living Lands & Waters needs people who have a couple of hours to spare over the next month.
The locally based environmental group is putting out an urgent call for help with its Million Trees Project.
In the past, Living Lands has relied upon Quad-City middle school and high school students to help prepare about 100,000 saplings for planting. The pandemic, however, has restricted schools' ability to participate.
They are calling on the community to fill the gap as the distribution and planting season approaches.
The two-hour volunteer shifts, which will run daily (except for Sundays) until March 13th, involve a simple process, according to Living Lands: "Taking one small bare-root sapling, rolling it in newspaper, dipping it in water, plopping it in a baggie, and tying it off with twine.
"We call this 'tree wrapping,' and it is easy enough for all ages."
Each two-hour session can accommodate up to 25 volunteers, who will have sufficient space for social distancing. Masks are required and can be provided.
To pre-register, fill out this online form: http://bit.ly/LLW-Tree-Wrapping-Sign-Up.
Or, contact MTPVolunteer@livinglandsandwaters.org.
The wrapping will take place at the McLaughlin factory in the area of The Bend, 1400 3rd Street East Moline. Volunteers should dress warmly.
"Our mission is to not only clean up the riverways but to also enhance the watershed by planting native trees and removing invasive plants," the non-profit's website explains. "In 2007, we started collecting and planting acorns with the goal of growing one million trees. We reached that goal in 2016 and now we’re shooting for another million."
So far, nearly 1.5 million trees have been planted by the organization's volunteers.