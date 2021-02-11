 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Million Trees Project needs volunteers to wrap saplings
topical top story

Million Trees Project needs volunteers to wrap saplings

{{featured_button_text}}
LLW Tree Wraps 092

Bettendorf Middle School student Riley Markham squeezes excess water from newsprint after it was wrapped around an oak tree sapling for the Living Lands & Waters Million Trees Project. The work was the start of a student science unit on monitoring and minimizing human impact on the environment.

 Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Living Lands & Waters needs people who have a couple of hours to spare over the next month.

The locally based environmental group is putting out an urgent call for help with its Million Trees Project.

In the past, Living Lands has relied upon Quad-City middle school and high school students to help prepare about 100,000 saplings for planting. The pandemic, however, has restricted schools' ability to participate.

They are calling on the community to fill the gap as the distribution and planting season approaches.

The two-hour volunteer shifts, which will run daily (except for Sundays) until March 13th, involve a simple process, according to Living Lands: "Taking one small bare-root sapling, rolling it in newspaper, dipping it in water, plopping it in a baggie, and tying it off with twine.

"We call this 'tree wrapping,' and it is easy enough for all ages."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Each two-hour session can accommodate up to 25 volunteers, who will have sufficient space for social distancing. Masks are required and can be provided.

To pre-register, fill out this online form: http://bit.ly/LLW-Tree-Wrapping-Sign-Up.

Or, contact MTPVolunteer@livinglandsandwaters.org.

The wrapping will take place at the McLaughlin factory in the area of The Bend, 1400 3rd Street East Moline. Volunteers should dress warmly.

"Our mission is to not only clean up the riverways but to also enhance the watershed by planting native trees and removing invasive plants," the non-profit's website explains. "In 2007, we started collecting and planting acorns with the goal of growing one million trees. We reached that goal in 2016 and now we’re shooting for another million."

So far, nearly 1.5 million trees have been planted by the organization's volunteers.

Photos: Acorn Planting

Volunteers plant acorns at the Living Lands & Waters nursery, part of the Million Trees Project, in Davenport, Iowa Saturday April 30, 2016. About 80,000 that were planted two years ago have been replanted.

1 of 6
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden on impeachment, talks with China's Xi

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News