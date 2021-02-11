Million Trees Project needs volunteers to wrap saplings

Living Lands & Waters needs people who have a couple of hours to spare over the next month.

The locally based environmental group is putting out an urgent call for help with its Million Trees Project.

In the past, Living Lands has relied upon Quad-City middle school and high school students to help prepare about 100,000 saplings for planting. The pandemic, however, has restricted schools' ability to participate.

They are calling on the community to fill the gap as the distribution and planting season approaches.

The two-hour volunteer shifts, which will run daily (except for Sundays) until March 13th, involve a simple process, according to Living Lands: "Taking one small bare-root sapling, rolling it in newspaper, dipping it in water, plopping it in a baggie, and tying it off with twine.

"We call this 'tree wrapping,' and it is easy enough for all ages."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each two-hour session can accommodate up to 25 volunteers, who will have sufficient space for social distancing. Masks are required and can be provided.