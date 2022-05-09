Millions donated to Bison Bridge as big decision hangs in balance

An admirer of the Mississippi River and supporter of the Bison Bridge proposal is donating millions to the cause.

Environmentalist Chad Pregracke, founder of Living Lands & Waters and the source of the idea for Bison Bridge, said an anonymous donor had pledged $2 million of his own money to the Bison Bridge Foundation and the man's family foundation was considering another $2 million gift.

Bison Bridge is Pregracke's proposal for reusing the Interstate 80 bridge between LeClaire and Rapids City if it is vacated when a new bridge is built. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation are in the process of studying the best alignment for a new bridge.

It could go upstream, downstream or it could be rebuilt in its current location. If I-80 is not relocated, Bison Bridge does not happen. However, if the bridge is moved, the Bison Bridge Foundation could take over, sparing taxpayers the cost of demolition while building a state park, shared by Iowa and Illinois.

Pregracke's vision is to turn one span of the bridge into a crossing for bison, which would have roaming space in parks on either side of the river. The other span would become a crossing for bicycles and pedestrians and would have overlooks, seating and an indoor space, possibly an events center.

"I'm not actively fundraising for Bison Bridge because we don't have the green light," Pregracke said. "My buddy, he used to be in transportation; he thinks the Mississippi River is a real treasure, and he wants to help us out."

The donation comes as the Illinois and Iowa DOTs seek public input that will be considered as part of the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge study. The public is invited to take part in a webinar Wednesday.

"The study includes approximately 6 miles from the I-88/I-80 interchange in Illinois to SW 35th Street in Bettendorf, Iowa," transportation officials wrote in their invitation. "You are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about study findings to date and provide comment on potential improvement alternatives."

Those interested should send their questions, comments and/or feedback to tracy.morse@imagesinc.net.

