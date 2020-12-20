5:47 p.m. Miracle: They'll be back anyway

5:47 p.m.

DAVENPORT — At the holiday pop-up bar, Miracle at the Freight House, there is no point of reference.

The temporary, franchised Christmas-themed cocktail offering never has been done in Iowa. The debut during COVID was a risk.

On this Tuesday evening, two of the three Miracle partners are the only people in the sit-down bar.

“We’re still glad we did it, because we’ve learned a lot, and we want to do two next year,” says Lars Rehnberg. “Last weekend was great, and we’ve pre-booked about 50 percent for next weekend. On Saturday, we reached capacity and had to turn people away.

“We’ll do more decorations next year. We didn’t want to overdo it this year, because we have to clean everything in here.”

During the weekday down times, the partners have been dreaming of Christmas 2021.

“We’ve been adding Quad-City-exclusive drinks to the menu,” Rehnberg said. “We came up with the Mrs. Claus shot, which is a chocolate-covered cherry with four liqueurs.

“It’s sold our every night.”

