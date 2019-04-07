MOLINE — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert will return to the TaxSlayer Center on Oct. 24 during her "Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019."
Tickets will go on sale April 12, and more information will be available soon about tickets for the TaxSlayer Center show, according to a news release from the center. Tickets will be on sale at mirandalambert.com and livenation.com, and a presale for Citi card members will begin April 9.
The TaxSlayer Center stop also will feature Elle King, as well as appearances by Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde, according to the release.
Lambert's hits include “Tin Man,” "Little Red Wagon," "Over You," "The House That Built Me," "Gunpowder and Lead," "Automatic," and more.
The tour will launch Sept. 13 in Uncasville, Conn., and will run through Nov. 23 in Greensboro, N.C., according to an Essential Broadcast Media news release. Maren Morris, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack also will join Lambert on other select dates.
“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert said in the release.
“Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art. My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together. Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say, and they do it their own way.
"They are the next generation of fearless, female artists, and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”
For more information, visit mirandalambert.com or taxslayercenter.com.