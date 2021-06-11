Miss Iowa Competition announces preliminary winners in Friday's competition

The Miss Iowa Competition kicked off at Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Friday and the preliminary winners have been announced.

The winner of the talent competition in Group A is Miss Johnson County, Emeleeta Paintsil, 22 of Burr Ridge, Illinois, the daughter of Dr. Emmanuel and Dr. Jeanette Paintsil. She earned a bachelor’s of science degree from in biochemistry from the University of Iowa along with a certificate in leadership studies. She is a biochemistry Ph.D. student at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Her talent is Irish dancing. Her social impact is Greatness STEMs from Girls.

The winner of the talent competition for Group B is Miss Metro, Anna Zetterlund, 25, of Keokuk, is the daughter of Jay and Shannon Zetterlund. She holds a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Morningside College and a master’s of music degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Her talent is classical vocal. Her social impact is The Passion Pursuit.

Paintsil also is the winner of the red carpet competition in Group A.