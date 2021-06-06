Miss Iowa competition returns to Davenport after one year hiatus

Miss Johnson County, Emeleeta Paintsil, 22, of Burr Ridge, Illinois, is the daughter of Dr. Emmanuel and Dr. Jeanette Paintsil. She earned a bachelor’s of science degree from in biochemistry from the University of Iowa along with a certificate in leadership studies. She is a biochemistry Ph.D. student at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Her talent is Irish dancing. Her social impact is Greatness STEMs from Girls.

Miss Liberty, Justine Sponder, 26, of Sioux City, is the daughter of Jill Sponder and Jimmy Sponder. She attended Minnesota State University-Moorhead earning a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix. Her talent is Hula. Her social impact is Communities for Children.

Miss Okoboji, Claire Tillotson, 23, of Burlington, is the daughter of Kylene Tillotson and Dan Tillotson. She is a graduate of Simpson College where she majored in neuroscience and psychology. Her talent is violin. Her social impact is Say Yes To Save Lives.

Miss Crossroads, Margaret Tillotson, 21, or Burlington, is the daughter of Kylene Tillotson and Dan Tillotson. She attended Southeast Iowa Community College where she received an associate of arts degree. Her talent is contemporary dance. Her social impact is The Butterfly Effect-Transforming Through Grief and Loss.