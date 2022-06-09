Miss Iowa, Miss Iowa's Outstanding Teen pageants begin Friday at the Adler Theatre

The Miss Iowa Scholarship Pageant and Miss Iowa's Outstanding Teen Pageant will held Friday and Saturday at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.

In the Miss Iowa Pageant, 16 women are competing for the title of Miss Iowa 2022, with the winner representing the State of Iowa at the Miss America Pageant when that date is set.

There are 14 contestants competing for the title of Miss Iowa's Outstanding Teen 2022. The winner of that pageant will represent Iowa at the Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held Aug. 10-12 in Dallas, Texas. The Hyatt Regency Dallas will host the pageant.

Preliminary competition for both the Miss and Teen candidates will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Alder.

Finals competition for both the Miss and Teen competitions will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Adler.

Tickets are available at the Adler Theatre box office or through TicketMaster.

For more information or to learn more about the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, go to www.missiowa.com.

Miss Iowa Pageant contestants

Regan Tucker, Miss Black Hawk Valley, 19, of Moline, is the daughter of Sara Tucker. She is a student at St. Ambrose University majoring in nursing. Her talent is vocal and her social impact program is Empowering Young Adults to Volunteer.

Alanna Lair, Miss Burlington, 19, of Iowa City, is the daughter of Charles and Dawn Lair. She is a student at the University of Iowa majoring in biology and biomedical engineering for pre-dentistry. Her talent is Hip-Hop dance and her social impact program is Promoting the Importance of Oral Health through the I-Smile.

Victoria Young, Miss Cedar Valley, 20, of Davenport, is the daughter of Dianna Donahue and Matthew Young. She has been attending Scott Community College and will be attending the University of Iowa in the fall majoring in biology. Her talent is color guard and her social impact program is Girls In STEAM.

Brittany Costello, Miss Clinton County, 20, of Clinton, is the daughter of Shanistie and Brian Costello. She is attending the University of Northern Iowa majoring in environmental science and life sciences. Her talent is piano and her social impact program is Watersheds: Think Global, Act Local.

Mariah Martinez, Miss Eastern Iowa, 21, of Davenport, is the daughter of Tonya Martinez and Mike Martinez. She has been attending Black Hawk College and Western Illinois University majoring in elementary education. Her talent is original monologue and her social impact program is Leading Women Through L.O.V.E.

Alysa Goethe, Miss Greater Des Moines, 22, of Bettendorf, is the daughter of Carla and Mark Goethe. She is a graduate of Drake University with a Bachelor of Arts in music education. Her talent is vocal and her social impact program is Not Your Type: Advocating for Type 1 Diabetes.

Julia Wiezer, Miss Heartland, 20, of Waukee, Iowa, is the daughter of Nancy Wiezer and Ryan Wiezer. She is a student at Des Moines Area Community College majoring in human development. Her talent is dance and her social impact platform is Out of Focus? ADHA Awareness.

Bailey Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, of Berwick, Iowa, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She is a graduate of Grand View University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and secondary education. Her talent is vocal and her social impact program is The ABCs: The Anti-Bullying Campaign.

Erika Harvey, Miss Northeast Iowa, 24, of Iowa City, is the daughter of Jennifer and Phillip Harvey. She is a graduate of the University of Iowa with a degree in public health. She is pursuing a Master of Arts degree in philanthropic studies at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Her talent is musical theater vocal and her social impact program is Seizure Safe: Epilepsy First Aid.

Gabriella Aguirre, Miss Northern Iowa, 21, of North Liberty, Iowa, is the daughter of Jill Smith-Augirre and Roberto Aguirre. She is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in communications studies and minors in advertising and political science. Her talent is contemporary dance and her social impact program is Make It OK: End of the Mental Health Stigma.

Bailey Klinkhammer, Miss Palisades, 18, of Clinton, is the daughter of Kristi and Steve Klinkhammer. She attends the University of Northern Iowa majoring in secondary social science education with minors in legal studies and literacy education. Her talent is monologue and her social impact program is Care & Confidence: Girls on the Run Iowa.

Josie Hove, Miss Polk County, 19, of Roland, Iowa, is the daughter of Noelle and Jason McLatchie and Heath and Cara Hove. She attends Iowa State University majoring in political science. Her talent is musical theater vocal and her social impact program is Women in Politics.

Claire Tillotson, Miss River Bend, 24, of Burlington, Iowa, is the daughter of Kylene and Dan Tillotson. She attends Drake University where she is pursuing a Master of Science degree in clinical mental health counseling. Her talent is violin and her social impact program is Say Yes to Save Lives: Educate, Registrate, Celebrate.

Olivia Keller, Miss Scott County, 25, of Burlington, Iowa, is the daughter of Jennifer Keller. She is a graduate of Southeastern Community College with an Associate of Arts degree in music therapy and vocal performance. Her talent is operatic vocal and her social impact program is Read to Succeed: Literacy for All.

Emily Folker, Miss Upper Iowa, 26, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is the daughter of Erin and James Folker. She attends Southeastern Community College where she is majoring in education. Her talent is operatic vocal and her social impact program is The Fingerprint Project: Mental Health Education Advocacy.

Autumn Fjeld, Miss Wild Rose, 23, of Burlington, Iowa, is the daughter of Theresa and Roger Fjeld. She is a student at Arkansas State University where she is majoring in communication studies. Her talent is violin and her social impact program is Arts in Action: Promoting Fine Arts Education.

Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen Pageant contestants

Delana Grantham, Miss Black Hawk Valley’s Outstanding Teen, 17, of Des Moines, is the daughter of Melissa Grantham and Dray Grantham. She attends Southeast Polk High School. Her talent is lyrical dance and her social impact initiative is Healthy Diet to a Healthy Heart-Fighting High Cholesterol.

Izabella Arndt, Miss Burlington’s Outstanding Teen, 15, of West Des Moines, is the daughter of Lisa Cota Arndt and David James. She attends Waukee High School. Her talent is vocal and her social impact initiative is Faith Hope Love +1: Finding a permanent home for children without a family, and providing a little comfort while they wait.

Brooklynn Nelson, Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen, 16, of Altoona, is the daughter of Melissa and Pete Nelson. She attends Southeast Polk High School. Her talent is lyrical dance and her social impact initiative is Dancing Our Way to Health- Promoting Mental & Physical Fitness.

Lacey Neighbor, Miss Cedar Valley’s Outstanding Teen, 16, of Alburnett, is the daughter of Renee and Jason Neighbor. She attends Alburnett High School. Her talent is tap dance and her social impact initiative is Breaking A Stereotype.

Noelle Steines, Miss Clinton County’s Outstanding Teen, 15, of Calamus is the daughter of Jessica and Tate Steines. She attends Calamus Wheatland High School. Her talent is baton twirl and her social impact initiative is Keep Iowa Beautiful - One Piece of Trash at a Time.

Juliana Clark, Miss Eastern Iowa’s Outstanding Teen, 16, of Clinton, is the daughter of Kimberly and William Clark. She attends Clinton High School. Her musical talent is theatre vocal and her social impact initiative is Pack the Pantry: Fighting Food Insecurity.

Emily Lerch, Miss Greater Des Moines’ Outstanding Teen, 17, of Fruitland, is the daughter of Julie and David Lerch. She attends Louisa-Muscatine High School. Her talent is baton show twirl and her social impact initiative is Feeding America.

Ellery George, Miss Greater River’s Outstanding Teen, 14, of Clinton, is the daughter of Erin and Jason George. She attends Clinton High School. Her talent is Ballet en Pointe and her social impact program is Urban Farming: Grow-Preserve-Save.

Eleanor Gordon, Miss Heartland’s Outstanding Teen, 13, of Shueyville, is the daughter of Sara and Joseph Gordon. She attends Prairie Point Middle School. Her talent is baton show twirl and her social impact initiative is Be Kind to Every Kind.

Greta Gordon, Miss Metro’s Outstanding Teen, 15, of Shueyville, is the daughter of Sara and Joseph Gordon. She attends Prairie High School. Her talent is baton show twirl and her social impact initiative is Serving Others Assisting and Providing (SOAP).

Ella Hurst, Miss Northern Iowa’s Outstanding Teen, 16, of Bettendorf, is the daughter of Andrea Richards and Marc Hurst. She attends Pleasant Valley High School. Her talent is gymnastics floor exercise and her social impact initiative is Adverse Childhood Experiences.

Elizabeth Maine, Miss Polk County’s Outstanding Teen, 17, of Wapello, is the daughter of Melissa and Shawn Maine. She attends Wapello High School. Her talent is musical theatre dance and her social impact initiative is Key to Life: It's in Your Blood.

Julia Dorale, Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen, 13, of Iowa City, is the daughter of Pam and Jeff Dorale. She attends Northwest Junior High School. Her talent is baton show twirl and her social impact initiative is Products for a Purpose.

Olivia Harrington, Miss Wild Rose’s Outstanding Teen, 15, of Milo, is the daughter of Patricia and Michael Harrington. She attends Southeast Warren Jr.-Sr. High School. Her talent is vocal and her social impact program is RAISE Autism Awareness - Respect, Accept, Include, Support and Educate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.