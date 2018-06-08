Twenty-two young women will compete next week in the Miss Iowa Scholarship Pageant at the Adler Theatre, Davenport.
The three-day event, June 14-16, also includes the Miss Iowa's Outstanding Teen Pageant.
The winner of the Miss Iowa competition will go on to compete for the Miss America crown.
The pageant, which has been held continuously since 1949, is open to the public. Season tickets are $130 for all three nights, $55 for the Miss Iowa Finals on Saturday, June 16. Tickets are available at the Adler Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.
Among the Miss Iowa contestants are these Quad-City area women:
- Cheyenne Prowant, 21, of Muscatine, is this year's Miss Corridor. School: Eastern Iowa Community College. Major: pre-veterinary medicine. Her platform is PTSD-Beyond The Battlefield. She is the daughter of Cherie Prowant and Robert and Jodi Goodwin.
- Rachel Wirt, 24, of Davenport, is this year's Miss Heartland. School: Western Illinois University. Major: human resource management. Her platform is Miss AmeriCorps: Joining Forces To Serve Our Nation. She is the daughter of Richard Wirt and Lori Wirt.
- Rebecca Hogan, 22, of Muscatine, is this year's Miss Hawkeye. School: University of Iowa. Major: health promotions. Her platform is Memories Matter: Alzheimer’s Awareness. She is the daughter of Murray and Kimberly Hogan.
- Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, 21, of Rock Island, is this year's Miss Clinton County. School: University of Iowa. Major: journalism and mass communication. Her platform is H.O.P.E.-Suicide Awareness. She is the daughter of Alicia Rogers (Shaw) and Thomas Hughes.
- Katie Markey, 21, of Des Moines, is this year's Miss Scott County. School: University of Iowa. Major: dance and communication studies. Her platform is Dress For Success. She is the daughter of Jeffery and Jennifer Markey.
- Lacey Verink, 22, of Letts, is this year's Miss Central Iowa. School: Mercy College of Health Science. Bachelor of Science in nursing. Her platform is The Children’s Heart Foundation. She is the daughter of Tim and Linda Verink.
- Emily Tinsman, 21, of Bettendorf, is this year's Miss Eastern Iowa. School: Drake University. Major: music education. Her platform is TEMPOS: Teaching and Encouraging Music Participation in Our Schools. She is the daughter of Sharon and Bruce Tinsman.
- Maggie Gehlsen, 22, of DeWitt, is this year's Miss Muscatine. School: The University of Alabama. Major: exercise & sport science. Her platform is Stand Up to Sexual Violence: Prevent, Support, Empower. She is the daughter of Timothy and Nancy Gehlsen.
Fourteen teens also will compete for Miss Iowa's Outstanding Teen with the winner going on to compete for the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen Pageant. They include these area contestants:
- Alexis Schroeder, 17, of Martelle, is Miss Cedar Valley’s Outstanding Teen. School: Calamus-Wheatland Hugh School. Her platform is Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. She is the daughter of Melissa Riedesel.
- Peyton Crumly, 13, of Muscatine, is Miss Muscatine’s Outstanding Teen. School: Central Middle School. Her platform is Home of the Free, Because of the Brave; Serving those who have served. She is the daughter of Chris and Michale Crumly.
- Victoria Young, 16, of Davenport, is Miss Wild Rose’s Outstanding Teen. School: Davenport Central. Her platform is Ditch the Distraction. She is the daughter of Matthew and Nicole Young/Michael and Dianna Donahue.
- Josie Hove, 15, of Roland, is Miss Clinton County’s Outstanding Teen. School: Roland-Story High School. Her platform is Dance with Heart: Health Education. She is the daughter of Noelle McLatchie and Heath Hove.
- Riley Shryock, 16, of Wallingford/Esterville, is Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen. School: Estherville Lincoln Central. Her platform is: Child Abuse Education Awareness. She is the daughter of Theresa L. Dalen and Jason Shryock.
- Carissa Johnson, 16, of Muscatine, is Miss Metro’s Outstanding Teen. School: Muscatine High School. Her platform is: Helping win The Gold With Special Olympics. She is the daughter of Chad and Renee Johnson.