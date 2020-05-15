Miss Iowa Scholarship Program postponed until 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Board of Directors of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, an official state preliminary to Miss America, announced Friday that the Miss Iowa competition, previously scheduled for June 2020 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, will be postponed until 2021.

This decision comes following the announcement from the Miss America Organization (MAO) that the Miss America competition will be delayed until the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the nation-wide impact of COVID-19.

This unanimous decision of the Miss Iowa Board of Directors was made with the safety, health and welfare of the candidates, volunteers, supporters and fans at the forefront, officials said in a release.

MAO Board Chair, Shantel Krebs said, “This coming year will be our 100th anniversary for this iconic American institution, and we want to make sure that we take the time to ensure our annual broadcast and the surrounding experiences reflect our time-honored tradition.”

The 36 Miss and Teen candidates who had qualified to compete at Miss Iowa 2020 will automatically advance to instead compete at Miss Iowa/Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen 2021.