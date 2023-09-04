A missing Clinton County man, last seen south of Grand Mound, was found in a nearby cornfield in the early hours of Monday morning.

James Lawyer, 83, was reported missing Sunday morning.

Clinton County Sheriff's Office and local fire departments and the county emergency management agency coordinated the search.

High ground temperatures on Sunday hampered technology used to search for heat signatures, according to the Sheriff's Office, and they turned to local farmers and businesses to aid in the search.

"In attempts to overcome the heat and dense fields, public safety sought the assistance of several local farmers and businesses to bring in agricultural field sprayers, which were staffed, providing an elevated view of the fields being searched," a news release from the sheriff's office stated.

Ultimately, aircraft and drones equipped with infrared technology resumed searching early Monday and zeroed in on a heat signature at about 5 a.m. in a nearby cornfield. It was confirmed to be the missing man, Lawyer.

Lawyer was transported from the cornfield to Genesis in DeWitt where he was treated and is in good condition, according to the news release.