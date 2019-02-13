UPDATE:
Davenport police said that Steven Bradford has been located and is safe.
EARLIER:
Davenport police are seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing Davenport man.
Steven Bradford, 62, who has been reported as a missing person, is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 248 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Bradford was last seen wearing a black jogging suit with a black winter jacket in the area of 1000 W. Locust Street on or around Jan. 22.
Anyone with information about Steven Bradford’s whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.