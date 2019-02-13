Try 1 month for 99¢

UPDATE: 

Davenport police said that Steven Bradford has been located and is safe. 

EARLIER:

Davenport police are seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing Davenport man.

Steven Bradford, 62, who has been reported as a missing person, is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 248 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Bradford was last seen wearing a black jogging suit with a black winter jacket in the area of 1000 W. Locust Street on or around Jan. 22.

Anyone with information about Steven Bradford’s whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.

Download PDF Missing person

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0