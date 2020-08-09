Missing girl's mother receives comfort, tribute at Davenport fashion show

Ferrell Bursey, of Rock Island, wore a black-and-gold “Bring Breasia Terrell Home” shirt, hugged Lankford.

"That definitely touched me when I saw that," she said.

Organizer Shay Moore, of Rock Island, Lankford’s cousin, has designed purple T-shirts and face coverings with Breasia's likeness.

“We all are suffering as a family,” Moore said earlier in the week. “She is the mother who goes to bed without her daughter.”

Vendors, models, designers, including Zay’s Creatives, music and dancers, including the Essence Dance Team, were part of the afternoon. “We wanted the kids in the community to have something to look forward to,” Moore said Sunday.

The family event was a place where parents and kids alike could enjoy themselves, “especially with everything we’ve been going through with racism, Covid-19, we needed some positivity to be brought back into the community.”

“What I’m supposed to do is use my platform to keep her going.” Moore said toward the end of the show. Naukitah Moore, 8, modeled “the Breasia piece,” a lavender and white dress.