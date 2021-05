The Davenport Police Department is seeking help in finding 17-year-old Bonnie Clay of Davenport.

Clay, who stands 5 feet, 1 inch, and weighs 110 pounds, was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, leaving the Radisson Hotel in downtown Davenport.

She is Black and has black hair and brown eyes.

The police ask that anyone with information on Clay's whereabouts call 911.

