Mississippi and Rock river flood forecasts dip slightly, but more rain expected during the week

The North Central River Forecast Center ever so slightly lowered its flood forecast for both the Mississippi and Rock Rivers in the Quad-Cities on Saturday.

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 is due to reach 16.1 feet some time Wednesday afternoon, while the Rock River at Moline is expected to reach 11.8 feet early Monday.

Flood stage for the Mississippi River at Rock Island is 15 feet, while flood stage for the Rock at Moline is 12 feet.

Those figures include the rain and snow event that is expected Sunday.

Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the Quad-City area is forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches of snow that is expected to have a water equivalent of .10 to .25 of an inch.

While Monday is expected to be dry, rain returns Tuesday. Then after a partly sunny Wednesday that is expected to have a high of 57 degrees, rain returns Wednesday night.

“The rain is going to happen but there is still uncertainty as to how much,” Pierce said Saturday night.