The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday the Mississippi River crested at 21.68 feet and is expected to slowly fall throughout the week.
The news was a relief to those enjoying a day of Sunday sunshine.
"Let us hope it is the last of it,'' said Pam Swim, director of the Challenger Baseball League, which plays its Illinois-side game's at Moline's Riverside Park. "The rain has been a thorn in our side as well. It's nice to have a day where we all can enjoy the sun and warmer weather.''
The latest Mississippi River crest comes one month after the record crest of 22.7 feet, set May 2. Sunday's crest is the second highest since 1993. The river is expected to reach 19.3 feet by Saturday, June 8, though still remaining in the major flood stage.
A weather system bringing showers — some heavy — is expected to reach the Quad-Cities by early Tuesday. Forecasts predict a break in the wet weather on Wednesday, with storm chances returning to the Quad-Cities by Thursday and lasting into Saturday.
"Where that takes the Mississippi River remains to be seen,'' David Cousins, spokesman for the National Weather Service, said of the forecast rains. "You have to wait and see if additional precipitation will have an impact, but at this time we have had a crest and river levels are expected to drop.''
Cousins said the Rock River crested early Sunday at 16.3 feet, 0.2 shy of the all-time record of 16.5 feet. At 11 a.m. Sunday, the Rock stood at 15.7 feet and is expected to continue to fall. Fourteen feet is considered major flooding. Saturday, Rock floodwaters covered U.S. Route 150, south of the U.S. Route 6 intersection.
"The Rock River is a faster-falling situation, but you never know what might happen with a new weather system,'' Cousins said. "Again, we will just have to wait and see, but as of this time it has crested and begun to fall.''
The NWS says May 2019 was the third wettest May on record, with 9.76 inches of rain making its way through the Quad-Cities. The average for the month is 4.32 inches. The longest stretch without rain this May, was just two days, May 4-5.
Temperature-wise, this May was a huge contrast to May 2018, nearly eight degrees cooler. The average temperature in May 2018 was 69.1 degrees, with 11 or more days of 85 degrees or better. May of 2019 produced just four days of 85 or better, with an average temperature of 60.8 degrees.
"Cloudy and wet makes it tough on the temperature,'' Cousins said, referring to the 22 days of rain the Quad-Cities experienced in May of 2019. "Warm and sunny last year at this time resulted in the elevated temperatures. Obviously a different story this year.''
Swim, like so many around her Sunday, hopes the worst is behind the Quad-Cities.
"It has been hard on so many people,'' she said, swatting away pesky gnats, which have set up shop everywhere in the Quad-Cities. "You just want things to get back to normal.''