Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency to host dyslexia education night

The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency will host a dyslexia education night 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the Bettendorf office located at 729 21st St.

This will be a free community event for parents, teachers with struggling students, administrators, board members, legislators or anyone else interested in learning about this neurobiological language-based disorder.

Participants will be able to engage in a dyslexia simulation to understand what it is like to have dyslexia. There also will be information about the brain structures and differences in those that have signs of dyslexia and common indicators/characteristics of dyslexia as well as initial strategies, tips and tools for dealing with the disorder.

No registration is required. For questions or more information, contact Rachel Anderson at randerson@mbaea.org or Lisa Hawker at lhawker@mbaea.org.

