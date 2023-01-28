Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency to host dyslexia education night

This will be a free community event for parents, teachers with struggling students, administrators, board members, legislators or anyone else interested in learning about this neurobiological language-based disorder.

Participants will be able to engage in a dyslexia simulation to understand what it is like to have dyslexia. There also will be information about the brain structures and differences in those that have signs of dyslexia and common indicators/characteristics of dyslexia as well as initial strategies, tips and tools for dealing with the disorder.