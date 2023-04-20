The Mississippi River along the Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline was nearing its crest Wednesday afternoon. Some areas of the popular bike and walking path had floodwater closing in, but it remains open. Parks and Recreation Director Eric Griffith said city staff will continue to monitor the floodwaters on the riverfront trail and will close sections as needed.
