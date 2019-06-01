While the Mississippi River is expected to crest early Sunday morning, the weather isn't expected to be stormy, according to the National Weather Service Quad-Cities.
Meteorologist Terry Simmons said the area is expected to have some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tonight's temperature is expected to be in the mid 50s, with a northwest wind of five to 10 miles per hour. Overnight, it'll become mostly clear, and today is expected to be sunny in the low 70s.
There's only a 40 percent chance of precipitation, Simmons says. "Not in the Quad-Cities," she said when asked if it might contribute to flooding.
Flooding has been the major story of the spring, culminating in the April 30 breaking of the HESCO barrier in downtown Davenport.
The National Weather Service's flood tracker shows the Mississippi River to reach a height of 21.7 feet by 1 a.m. Sunday, a foot below the record of 22.7 feet. The river is expected to gradually drop to 19.3 feet by June 8, though still remaining in the major flood stage.
The Rock River at Moline is expected to reach its highest at 1 a.m. Sunday at 16.3 feet. That's .4 of a foot away from the record of 16.7 feet, though it's then expected to drop over the week.
Other areas of Iowa are not so lucky. In Burlington, a HESCO barrier failed, sending water flooding into the downtown. The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood warning for the area on Saturday, according to the AP.
"The spot where the barriers failed was one that had been difficult to work in, Assistant Public Works Manager Nick MacGregor said. Saturation of the sand in the barriers also was believed to have been a factor in the breach," the AP says.
"Weather service gauges indicated the Mississippi River at Burlington crested Saturday afternoon at 24.45 feet — half an inch over the projected crest. The only higher crests came during historic flooding in 2008 and 1993."
At the end of LeClaire Street, Gierke-Robinson Co. has about nine pumps working, worker Tim Schadel said Saturday. "We've had guys here since yesterday," he said, saying their job is to watch the pumps and ensure they continue to work.
If they stop working, Schadel said, his job is to make it work. "I got a tool. If that don't work, I've got to find another pump to get in here and get going."
On Second Street in Davenport, near Bechtel Park, members of the National Guard and Davenport Public Works watched the Mississippi River and the flooding. "This is going to be day four. We've been doing 12-hour shifts each day since Wednesday, we'll be here until about Tuesday or Wednesday next week," Specialist Collin Cruz said during his shift. "Every single day, 12 hours a day, 8 a.m to 8 p.m."
Cruz said they've been maintaining the HESCO barriers, making sure they're still sturdy. In case anything happens, like a HESCO barrier breaking, they'll sound the airhorn to alert people to get out.
Standing on the wall by Bechtel Park, Cruz said that's about as close as they get to the water for their own safety. "You never know what's going to happen, because if those sandbags do break, all that water's going to come rushing down," he said. "That's why we've got these life jackets on."
Also at Bechtel Park, Assistant City Administrator and Public Works Director Nicole Gleason was touring the barriers. "Just obviously checking in, seeing how everyone's doing. Saying hi to everybody," she said, saying they'd also gone through the Garden Addition and had been out on the streets for about four or five hours.
Craft QC owner Mary Talbert said business has been slow because of the flooding. "Sales have been down for sure, we're definitely feeling it a bit, the ones that are open."
On the roof of Peterson Paper Company, the apartments that were evacuated when the barrier failed before, resident Tristan Hemphill was holding a party with friends. It took about 17 days for him to be able to move back in, though he noted he wasn't originally in town when the barrier broke. "They've done a great job having events for people," Hemphill said, saying they've had a couple of bar nights and a grill-out Friday night. "People are trying really hard to stay upbeat about it."
Barrel House Manager Evan Munson noted they'd been closed for two weeks after the flooding. "It's been a little bit slower, but we've been really happy with the community stepping in, trying to be supportive," he said, saying they'd had people tell them they'd go to other locations to support Barrel House. "We really just appreciate the community's caring."
With the weather getting nicer, Munson said they'd begun to see patio traffic pick up. "It's starting to come back together again."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.