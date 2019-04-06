The crest forecast for the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, has crept up to 20.5 feet.
Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minn., is taking into account the rainfall that is expected Sunday given that the ground in Iowa and Illinois is saturated.
“The Mississippi has crested at Lock and Dam 11 in Dubuque and is cresting at Bellevue,” Pierce said Saturday night.
“It should take the crest two to 2 ½ days to reach Lock and Dam 15 at Rock Island,” he added. “It’s going to be a broad crest, about a two-day crest, when it happens.”
But a storm system currently in the Pacific Ocean that is expected to bring heavy rains and possibly snow to the region by Wednesday or Thursday could delay the river falling, or even cause it to rise again.
“That system has a lot of energy and will pull a lot of moisture north as it moves eastward toward the Midwest and plains,” Pierce said.
“Where that rain falls is very important in terms of future river levels,” he said. “This system is expected to hit just as the Mississippi River at Rock Island should start to fall. If the rain falls in the wrong spot, it could stop the fall and send the river back up, and we won’t know that until just before the event happens as to where the heaviest rain is supposed to be."
If that system somehow sets up over the Q-C region, he said, “that will not be good.”
The Great Lakes are very cold, Pierce said, and since cold air is denser than warm air that could help to push the system southward. “A lot will depend on the strength of the high pressure over the Great Lakes or southern Canada. The strong that high the more likely that system will push further south.”
Also, there is the possibility of snow with the system depending on how it tracks, he said.
“April can be notorious for surprise snowfalls,” Pierce said, adding that the 2018-2019 snow season has been the 5th snowiest on record with 60.8 inches.
“All we need is 9 inches and we would take over first place by a .10 of an inch,” he said. The snowiest snow season on record was the 1974-1975 season when 69.7 inches fell.
“This is only the fifth time we’re recorded 60 inches of snow in the Quad-Cities since snow records began being kept in 1883,” he added.
If there is any snow it will be that big, wet and heavy snow, he said.
But any moisture that falls, whether it be rain or snow, will create runoff into the already swollen or flooded streams and rivers.
“We went into the fall extremely wet and then the ground froze,” Pierce said. “We’re already looking at being above normal for precipitation for the period of April 14 through April 20.”
Given all that the forecast through Tuesday looks decent except for the showers Sunday.
For today, expect rain after 11 a.m. with thunderstorms possible. The day starts with a 70 percent chance of rain and showers and then begins to drop off as the day goes on. The high is expected to reach 68 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be between .10 and .25 of an inch with higher amounts possible where thunderstorms hit.
Monday’s forecast is beautiful with sunny skies and a high in the middle 70s. Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies during the day and a high in the upper 60s before clouds start to move in Tuesday night.
Wednesday’s forecast at this point calls for a 30 percent chance of rain and showers with a high of 58 degrees.