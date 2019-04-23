As of Tuesday night, the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 is expected to crest at 20.6 feet some time Monday into Tuesday.
But that forecast could change as a storm system with the potential for a lot of rain moves into the U.S. Highway 20 corridor north of the Quad-Cities over the weekend, said meteorologist Pete Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
“It appears to have the potential to drop up to 1 ½ inches of rain this weekend,” Speck said Tuesday night.
That could send the Mississippi River higher, or prolong this second crest, depending on how much rain actually falls, he said.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, crested at 20.68 feet on April 8. Flood stage there is 15 feet.
Cooler weather will be moving into the Quad-City region during the week and over the weekend, he added. There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday with a high of 65, while the mercury on Thursday will reach into the lower 70s.
The high Friday is expected to be 64 degrees under sunny skies, while Saturday’s high under cloudy skies will be in the upper 50s with an overnight low dipping into the upper 30s.
Speck said they are keeping an eye on the system that is expected to move in Friday night into Saturday to see how and where it sets up.
While Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 59, there is a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday night into Tuesday.
Speck said that as the weather forecasts become clearer in the models, the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, will calculate what rainfall is expected into the forecast for the Mississippi River.
“There is a lot of uncertainty right now,” Speck said Tuesday night.