The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 reached a crest of 20.6 feet at 6 p.m. Sunday.
It is expected to remain at that stage for most of Monday and begin to drop late Monday or early Tuesday, according to meteorologist David Sheets of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
"It's a flat crest hat should last through the day on Monday,'' Sheets said Sunday. "And last 24 to 36 hours.''
Monday's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high in the middle 70s. Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies during the day and a high in the upper 60s before clouds start to move in Tuesday night.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain and showers with a high of 58 degrees.