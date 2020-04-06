Mississippi River at Lock & Dam 15, Rock Island, expected to crest Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While other Quad-City river levels remain below flood stage, the Mississippi River is expected to crest at the end of the week.

The Mississippi River will start a slow fall going early into next week, and is expected to crest Friday at 17.5 feet, which is moderate flood stage, said Peter Speck, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

River stages Monday night at 7 p.m. were:

Rock River at Moline: 11.5 feet. Flood stage is 12.

at Moline: 11.5 feet. Flood stage is 12. Mississippi River at Lock & Dam 15, Rock Island: 16.7 feet. Flood stage is 15.

at Lock & Dam 15, Rock Island: 16.7 feet. Flood stage is 15. Wapsipinicon River, near DeWitt: 9.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet.

Because of the Mississippi River’s rising water levels, River Drive is closed east of 25th Street in Moline.

Moline officials have announced eastbound traffic is routed to 34th Street and then to 4th Avenue via University Drive. Drivers can access businesses at 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street, and 55th Street “as flood waters allow.”

Detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois Highway 92 (4th Avenue).