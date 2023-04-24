As the National Weather Service Quad Cities was hosting its first in what now will be daily updates on local flooding, the Mississippi River reached major flood stage.

Hydrologist Matt Wilson announced the river hit 18 feet Monday during the virtual flooding update. It is expected to continue to rise throughout the week, with a predicted crest between 21.5 and 22.5 feet by the start of May.

Wilson said he expects to measure the river at 21.7 feet on May 1. The record flood of 2019 reached 22.7 feet.

"That's going to be near the crest," he said of the May 1 prediction. "It should continue to rise, but slowly, for a few days after that."

These are the three highest floods on the Mississippi River at the Quad-Cities:

Flooding has prompted Davenport to close River Drive between S. Division Street, E. Third Street and E. River Drive at Tremont Avenue and the River's Edge. Moline has closed River Drive from 23rd Street to 55th Street.

High water on the Mississippi River has caused a backwater effect in tributaries, which the weather service is monitoring. The backwater itself isn't expected to cause flooding, just high water, Wilson said, but rainfall events that wouldn't normally cause flooding could do so now.

Remaining snowmelt to the north shouldn't impact the Mississippi River's crest, Wilson said, but it may lengthen the time it takes floodwater to recede.

"At this point, the timing to get any of the snowmelt into the rivers to affect our crest is pretty much out of play, but we will expect that this snowmelt is going to extend our recession a little bit," he said.

Predicted below-average temperatures and precipitation in early May should help prevent floodwaters from lingering too long, Wilson said.

However, depending on the amount and severity of rainfall to the north, the river could return to normal levels between mid-May and early June, he said.