Mississippi River at Rock Island expected to climb to 17 feet by Thursday

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is expected to fall to about 15.8 feet by Sunday, but then it will begin to rise again as water from Minnesota and Wisconsin begins to pass through, according to hydrologist Jessica Brooks of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
The Mississippi River at Rock Island was at 15.92 feet at 7:30 p.m. Friday and was falling.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 is forecast to climb to 17 feet by Thursday. Flood stage is 15 feet.
The rain in the forecast for next week is not expected to cause sizable changes to the forecast, she said. However, the long-range forecast through the middle of April is calling for more active and wetter conditions throughout the Midwest.
Rain beyond next week through the middle of the month will impact river levels but just how much will depend on how much rain falls and where it falls.
Brooks said that with the snowpack virtually gone, spring rains would be the driving force of the river levels.
In the meantime, the weekend forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 54 degrees on Saturday and a high of 58 on Sunday.
Rain chances return Monday with a high of 66 degrees and a 40-60% chance of showers. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 74 degrees and a 30% chance of showers.
The Rock River at Moline was at 12.75 feet at 7:30 p.m. Friday and is continuing to fall. The Rock is expected to drop below its 12-foot flood stage by Sunday and continue falling to about 10.8 feet by Friday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.