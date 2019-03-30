The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, will continuing rising this week and is forecast to reach 20 feet by next Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport, and the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minn.
Should the Mississippi River at Rock Island reach 20 feet that would become the eighth largest flood for the Quad-Cities, passing the flood of April 20, 1997, which reached 19.66 feet, according to National Weather Service statistics.
The record flood is 22.63 feet set on July 9, 1993.
Flood stage for the Mississippi River at Rock Island is 15 feet.
“We’re forecasting 20 feet by (next) Saturday,” meteorologist Terry Simmons said. “That’s as far out as we can go and it’s not going to trend down.”
“Our confidence right now is high that between April 5 and April 12 the Mississippi River between Dubuque and Muscatine will crest,” she said. “But it’s pretty uncertain beyond that. Additional crests are likely.
While a lot of water-laden snow has melted in Minnesota and Wisconsin, there is still a lot to go, she said. Add to that the spring rainy season is upon us.
“Any heavy precipitation into May could cause a later and higher crest,” Simmons said.
In any case, portions of the Mississippi River are expected to remain above flood stage into May, she said.
Residents along the Rock River in Moline, however, will continue to see the floodwaters receding, as the river is forecast to drop to its 12-foot flood stage by Monday and continue down to 11-feet by Saturday.
Sunday’s forecast call for sunny skies and a high of 43 degrees and an overnight low of 30. Monday should be partly sunny and breezy with a high of 55 degrees before clouds move in overnight.
There is a 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday into Wednesday, and a 70 percent chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.