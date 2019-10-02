Here we go again.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is now forecast to rise to 17.3 feet by Saturday, according to the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota.
Meteorologist Terry Simmons of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the river could rise higher depending on the amount of rain that falls over the next few days.
Flood stage for the Mississippi River at Rock Island is 15 feet.
Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 61 degrees, but another system is expected to move in Friday night into Saturday.
Simmons said that overnight Tuesday into Wednesday the Dubuque area got between 2 and 4 inches of rain.
“For the month of October Dubuque has gotten 3.56 inches of rain,” she said, pointing out that the first two days of the month have been very wet in that area.
You have free articles remaining.
The normal amount rainfall for Dubuque for the month of October is 2.66 inches, according to National Weather Service data.
Davenport announced Wednesday that the flood protection of Modern Woodmen Park will be installed Thursday. The River’s Edge, Freight House and Modern Woodmen Park will remain open for business.
City spokesman Kurt Allemeier said in a news release that river levels will be monitored and crews will take appropriate action as needed including lane and road closures along River Drive.
On Thursday the city will close Gaines Street south of River Drive; Credit Island and the recreational trail between Marquette Street and Credit Island; and, the riverfront walk between LeClaire Park and Marquette Street.
Sandbags are available for those who need them. To order sandbags contact Davenport Public Works at 563-326-7923 or submit an online request at https://yourgov.cartegraph.com.