The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, spent its 104th day of 2019 over its 15-foot flood stage.
The River is expected to crest at 17.2 feet early Monday and then begin a slow drop. As of 6 p.m. Saturday the river was at 16.97 feet, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.
The Rock River at Moline stood at 13.3 feet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and was falling. Flood stage there is 12 feet.
Meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that both rivers will remain above their respective flood stages for at least the next seven days.
“The good news is we’ll be dry for the next week,” McClure said. “I don’t see much rain in the forecast for the coming week. We’ll have a funnel system moving quickly through Tuesday which will bring a very slight chance of light rain, but it won’t last long.
“The next chance of any significant rain may be next Saturday, but again, that is a week away,” he said.
By next Saturday morning the Mississippi River at Rock Island is forecast to have dropped to 16.1. The Rock River at Moline is forecast to have dropped to 12.2 feet by then.
Saturday marked the 285th day of 2019. During that time the Mississippi River at Rock Island has spent 104 days above it 15-foot flood stage, according to data gathered from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
The river has been below flood stage for 181 days this year.
For 95 straight days, from March 16 through June 18, the Mississippi River at Rock Island was above flood stage.
On May 2, a record crest of 22.7 feet was set.
The lowest the river has been this year according to the Corps of Engineers’ data is 6.43 feet on Sept. 4.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 51 degrees and a brisk west wind that is expected to be sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday’s forecast for Columbus Day calls for sunny skies and a high of 55 degrees with calm southwest winds of about 5 mph.