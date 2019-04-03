The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is forecast to crest at 20.3 feet sometime between Saturday and Tuesday, said meteorologist Terry Simmons of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
It is possible that the river could fall below 20 feet by Wednesday.
Simmons said that a good dent has been made in the snowpack in Minnesota and Wisconsin and that the Mississippi River is cresting between La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Rochester, Minnesota.
“We’re just waiting for the crest to work its way down,” Simmons said.
In the meantime the Mississippi River at Rock Island continues to rise. Flood stage there is 15 feet.
The rise has affected several businesses along River Drive including the Subway and Sara Mini Mart and Shell Gas station at River Drive and Myrtle Street.