Waters along the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, are rising and are expected to reach the 13-foot action stage early Thursday, Meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

“It’s the start of the flood season,” Gross said. “We’re anticipating the Mississippi River at Rock Island to reach flood stage by the end of April.

“The snow is finally starting to melt up north, and it’s getting into the river system,” he said.

The Mississippi at Rock Island is expected this week to climb to 13.8 feet by Saturday.

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 stood at 12.77 feet.

Flood stage there is 15 feet.

At 13 feet, water affects the lowest section of South Concord Street south of the River Drive in Davenport and affects other sections in the same area. Water affects the lowest section of Enchanted Island Causeway.

At 13 ½ feet, water affects the lowest sections of both South Concord Street south of River Drive and onto the Enchanted Island Causeway. Water also surrounds some houses along South Concord Street south of River Drive.

Gross said all of the snow had melted from Minneapolis to all points south. However, north of Minneapolis there is still a considerable snow pack that is anywhere from 8 to 16 inches, while in the Duluth area the snow pack is 20 inches in some places. The water equivalent is 2-6 inches. “That’s a lot of water,” Gross said.

The Rock River at Moline, which reached 12.35 feet on Friday, fell below its 12-foot flood stage Sunday. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Rock at Moline stood at 11.78 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below its 11-foot action stage Wednesday afternoon.

Gross said there was “zero snow pack in the Rock River Basin,” meaning that the Rock should not flood unless there are heavy rains in the Rock Basin, or if the Mississippi River flooding becomes so bad that water backs up in Rock. Neither of those scenarios is being anticipated at this time.