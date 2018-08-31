The wait is almost over for those wanting to use the Mississippi River bridge between Sabula and Savanna.
The Iowa Department of Transportation announced two items of interest today for folks in that neck of the woods.
1. The complimentary vehicle/passenger ferry service that has provided an alternative mobility option between Sabula, Iowa and Savanna, Ill. during the construction of the U.S. 52 bridge in Sabula will be ending at 6 p.m. Sunday.
2. The U.S. 52 bridge is expected to open to traffic tonight, weather permitting. But the DOT says some intermittent lane closures will be necessary in the coming days to complete additional clean up and minor pavement work. Traffic will be able to cross the bridge during this time.
The ferry service was put in place on June 12 to help travelers in the area cross the Mississippi River as an alternative to the 36-mile detour through Clinton, Iowa.
Both options helped restore mobility to the two border towns after the U.S. 52 bridge was closed earlier than anticipated and suffered setbacks due to construction and weather-related delays.